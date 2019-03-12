Police arrests drug peddler in south Kashmir's Anantnag

March 12, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband from him on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir.

Official sources said following specific information about transportation of drugs, a checkpoint was established at Qazigund in south Kashmir.

They said police intercepted a person at the checkpoint and during checking recovered 12 kg of poppy straw from him. “The accused, identified as Showkat Ahmad Maliyaar, was immediately taken into custody,” they said.