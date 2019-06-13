Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

June 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“One person was arrested by Sopore police following an action against those involved in drug peddling in North Kashmir,” a spokesman said.

He said Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Ladoora was apprehended for the drug supply offences.

He has been taken to Police Station Dangiwacha where he remains in custody, the spokesman said adding that some quantity of brown sugar and cash Rupees 8250 was also recovered from his possession.

A case FIR No 100/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Dangiwacha and investigation has been taken up, he further said.