Police arrests drug peddler from Pattan

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler from Patten area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police spokesman in Baramulla said that during a naka checking at Poshwani Pattan, police intercepted one person, who on seeing the police party tried to flee from the spot.

“Deployed Police party in a swift action apprehended the suspect. During the search, contraband substance (Charas) was recovered from his possession. On inquiry the suspect disclosed his identity as Nisar Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar, a resident of Rangi Pattan,” the police spokesman said.

He said that a case FIR NO 25/2019 U/S 8/20 NDPS act was registered in Police Station Pattan and the investigation set into motion.

Baramulla police said that the accused was distributing Charas and other banned drugs among young generation particularly student fraternity.