Police arrests daily Aafaaq’s Ghulam Jeelani Qadri

June 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police has arrested a senior journalist, Ghulam Jeelani Qadri from his residence in Srinagar in an almost three decades old case.

Qadri, 62, who is Printer and Publisher of Daily Aafaq, Urdu daily newspaper, was arrested during a nocturnal raid.

Reports said he will be produced before the Court in a case date back to 1992 case.

Qadri was shown absconding since then in the case.