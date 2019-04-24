Police arrests burglar, recovers jewellery, cash in Srinagar

April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday saaid it has solved a burglary case with the arrest of an accused in Srinagar.

Jewellery and cash were recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said one Showkat Ahmad Jan, resident of Aarbal, Shalimar reported in police station Harwan that on February 13, 2019, he locked his house and left for Delhi along with his family. On 23 April, when he came back with the family he found his house trespassed with burglary of cash and jewellery, which was kept in a locker.

Accordingly a case FIR No. 08/2019 U/S 457,380 RPC was registered and investigation taken up, police spokesman said.

"During the investigation, a team led by SHO Harwan Shri Zafar Iqbal zeroed on one person as a servant (domestic help) who served before few months in the house and was brought to police station and after sustained questioning, the suspect confessed the crime and all stolen jewellery (two golden sets with three pairs of golden earrings) and a cash of Rs 175000 and 2900 USD were recovered on the confession of the accused."