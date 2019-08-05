Police arrests bootlegger, illicit liquor recovered

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Sunday arrested a bootlegger at a checkpoint established near Kahkashan Hotel Nowpora and recovered illicit liquor from his possession.

Officers at the checkpoint intercepted a bootlegger identified as Abdul Rashid Ganie son of Mohd Ramzan resident of Pazalpora Magam Handwara and recovered 32 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. He has been taken to Police Station Khanyar where he remains in custody.

Police has registered a case FIR No. 44/2019 under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation in the matter.

Locals have lauded the efforts of Police and appealed to continue such drives in future as well. Police has resolved to act tough against inimical elements.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding anti social elements in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in anti social activities will be dealt as per law.