Police arrests ATM fraudster

Srinagar:
Police in South Kashmir Thursday arrested a fraudster for fraudulently exchanging the ATM card of a person and thereafter withdrawing cash from his account.
A complaint was registered at Police Station Achabal by Habibullah Teli of Uttresso stating that while withdrawing cash from ATM at Shangas, Achabal, one unknown person in the garb of assisting in withdrawal of cash exchanged his ATM card and then withdrew Rs 36,000 from his account.
“It was a blind case as the fraudster was not visible in the CCTV footage. He had hidden his face with the help of cap. We called all the suspects and finally detained the real one who was identified as Imran Sheik of Hardu-Sichen Dialgam was identified and subsequently detained,” said a police official.
He said that during the course of investigation it came to fore that the said cheater has duped a lot of people fraudulently during the past few years impersonating himself as ATM Guard in the different ATM booths. He would tactfully exchange a dysfunctional ATM card when some person would seek his help in withdrawing cash.”
The police official said that the at least five cases stand registered against him at Police Stations Achabal, Bijbehara, Mattan and Ram Munshi Bagh Srinagar.
The said person has been found involved in the following cases of different Police Stations.
The spokesperson said that the investigation was carried out on scientific lines and it was headed by Station House Officer Police Station Achabal Javaid Ahmad.
“People are requested not to share their PIN and bank details with strangers,” the official said.