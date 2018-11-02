Police arrests Al Badr militant in Handwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police on Friday arrested a militant associated with Al Badr in Handwara’s Chattipora area.
Police spokesperson said “On specific information a joint Nakka of Police, Army and CRPF was laid at Handwara’s Chattipora crossing at 2.30 p.m. During checking a suspicious person was intercepted and while searching a pistol and two grenades were recovered from him.”
Police has identified the militant as Sajjad Ahmad Dar s/o Abdul Hamid Dar r/o Rohumu Pulwama.
“Sajjad had recently joined Al Badr militant outfit,” police further said.