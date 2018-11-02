About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police arrests Al Badr militant in Handwara

Published at November 02, 2018 06:10 PM 0Comment(s)663views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Police on Friday arrested a militant associated with Al Badr in Handwara’s Chattipora area.

Police spokesperson said “On specific information a joint Nakka of Police, Army and CRPF was laid at Handwara’s Chattipora crossing at 2.30 p.m. During checking a suspicious person was intercepted and while searching a pistol and two grenades were recovered from him.”

 Police has identified the militant as Sajjad Ahmad Dar s/o Abdul Hamid Dar r/o Rohumu Pulwama.

“Sajjad had recently joined Al Badr militant outfit,” police further said.

