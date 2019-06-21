About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 21, 2019 | Agencies

Police arrests absconder after 11 yrs of committing crime

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested an absconder after eleven years of committing the crime in the central Kashmir district of Badgam, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said a police team under the supervision of SDPO Magam Showkat Ahmad arrested an absconder namely Mohammad Shafi Badyari, son of Ali Mohammad Badyari, resident of Rashan Ghat Bund Rajbagh.

The accused person was absconding for the last 11 years, he said, adding he was involved in many other cases too.

