Police arrests 8 youth for hatching weapons snatching conspiracy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police has booked eight youth from Baramulla, Tangmarg and Srinagar for hatching criminal conspiracy to snatch weapons and alleged that those arrested were “associates of militants”.
“Based on a credible input that a criminal conspiracy has been hatched by some associates of militants to snatch weapons from on-duty police personnel, Baramulla police has detained eight militant accomplices from Baramulla, Tangmarg and Srinagar areas,” police spokesperson said Monday.
Consequently case FIR No. 102/2018 under section 18, 38 UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Tangmarg and further investigation was initiated in the mater, police said.
During the course of investigation, incriminating materials including arms and ammunitions were recovered from them.