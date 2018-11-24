Police arrests 8 accused of looting Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Kathua

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police in Kathua district arrested eight persons accused in the infamous Rs one crore robbery case and recovered Rs 29, 84,500 of looted money on Saturday.
The robbery took place on 26 October 2018 when armed men boarded a Bolero and intercepted a Goods Carrier Truck belonging to Montage Industry Pvt Ltd, Bari Brahmna on NHW near Barwal Morh Kathua and looted the money on gun point from the goods carrier.
Police registered a case with FIR No 398/2018 u/s 341,392 RPC u/s 3/25 Arms Act and started its investigation. Police said that during investigation number of suspicious persons was interrogated.
“After sustained and strenuous efforts, Kathua Police succeeded in unearthing the sensational robbery case and arrested eight accused involved,” police official said in a statement.
Those arrested have been identified as Kiran Bhagat (Chottu) S/o Sham Lal R/o Kheri Sandi Samba; Pintu Jamwal S/o Darmaze Singh R/o Raipur Samba; Gourav Kumar Gautam S/o Lekh Raj Goutam R/o BulandSher UP A/p Sector no 7 Gangyal Jammu; Vikas Talwar S/o Rajesh Talwar R/o Maitra Ramban; Ajay Kumar S/o Baber Singh R/o Sikanderpur Mujaffar Nagar Khatli UP; Yogesh Salgotra S/o Mohan Salgotra R/o Greater Kailash Jammu; Rajat Kagial (Raju) S/o Chaman Lal R/o Jorian Jammu; Varun Singh S/o Popinder Singh R/o Ward no 10 Budhwani Samba.
Police said further investigation is going on.