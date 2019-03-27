Police arrests 6 youth from Sopore village

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Forces have arrested at least six youth during raids in north Kashmir’s Sopore town in Baramulla district, local newsgathering agency CNS reported on Tuesday.

The newsgathering agency said that the the raids were conducted in Janwara village of Sopore. A police official while confirming the arrest of half dozen youth told news agency CNS that they have been arrested for their alleged involvement in stone pelting. He added that more arrests are expected from the town.

Permanent to mention here intense clashes were reported from the area following a gunfight between militants and government forces in Warpora village of Sopore.

