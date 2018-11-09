Police arrests 6 gamblers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 08:
In its drive against social crimes, police on Thursday arrested six gamblers and seized stake money of rupees 4,850 from the gambling spot.
A police party of Police Station Nigeen led by SHO Nigeen raided a gaming spot at KMD Adda Dargah. During raid, six gamblers identified as Altaf Ahmad Malik son of Mohammad Anwar resident of Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Alastang Ganderbal, Ashiq Hussain Wani son of Abdul Gani, Bilal Ahmad Kalwal son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Lal Bazar, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Rainawari and Altaf Ahmad Dar son of Ali Mohammad resident of Habak Shanpora were arrested. Stake money of rupees 4850 was seized from the gambling spot.
A case FIR number 117/18 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation has been taken up.