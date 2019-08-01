Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

August 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police Thursday claimed to have arrested five burglars involved in eight theft cases and recovered stolen property worth lacs of rupees in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

In the recent past, Chadoora police received many complaints related to theft of Maruti 800, Motor Cycles, Mobile phones and some provisional items in Chadoora area, a police spokesman said.

He said that accordingly case FIR No’s 79/2019, 80/2019, 98/2019, 107/2019, 113/2019, 117/2019, 119/2019, 128/2019, under relevant sections of law were registered in Police Station Chadoora and investigations were initiated.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of SHO was constituted by SDPO Chahr-i-Sharief to investigate these cases.

During the investigation, the spokesman said, the SIT identified five suspects namely Shiraz Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Hassan Wani resident of Chadoora, Azad Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Branwar, Sahil Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad resident of Chadoora, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi son of Ali Mohammad resident of Chadoora, Irfan Showkat son of Showkat Ahmad Mir resident of Wathoora. Police learnt about their involvement in many theft cases, he said.

"On their disclosure stolen property worth lacs of rupees including one Maruti 800 car, 5 motor cycles, mobile phones and other provisional items were recovered," the spokesman said adding the investigation in the matter is going on.