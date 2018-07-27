Police arrests 4 gamblers

July 26:
Srinagar police arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money of rupees 50,200 from the gambling site.
A police party of Police Station Nigeen led by SHO Nigeen Shri Riyaz Ahmad Khan under the supervision of SDPO Zakura- Nigeen raided a gaming site at Saidakadal.
During raid, four gamblers identified as Bashir Ahmad Mir son of Mohammad Mir Gowhar Rasool Malyal son of Gh Rasool Malyal residents of Rainawari, Gh Mohammad Dar son of Sidiq Dar resident of Habak Shanpora and Aijaz Ahmad Bangi son of Ab Ahad resident of Khanyar were arrested.
Stake money of rupees 50200 was also seized from the gambling site.
A case FIR number 90/18 under section 13 Gambling Act was registered and investigation has been taken up.