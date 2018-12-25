Police arrests 3 lottery sellers

Srinagar, Dec 24:
Acting on specific information regarding the presence of lottery sellers in Lal Chowk area, Srinagar police arrested 03 lottery sellers who were cheating common masses at Abi Guzar area.
The arrested persons were found selling lottery inside a vehicle bearing registration No JK01AH-2517 and were identified as Nisar Ahmad Shah son of Peer Gayas Din resident of Badshah Nagar, Nazir Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat resident of Abi Guzar Srinagar and Bilal Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh resident of B.B Cant Batwara.
Cash amount of rupees 33,080, three mobile phones and other relevant material was recovered from their possession.
In this connection, a case FIR No 97/2018 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Kothibagh and investigation in the matter is underway. General public has appreciated the police action in this regard.