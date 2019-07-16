Police arrests 2 burglars in Ganderbal, stolen water pipes recovered

July 16, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police Tuesday said that it has arrested two burglars in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

A spokesman said that Police Station Safapora received information that two persons have illegally trespassed inside the water pump station for stealing water pipes.

"Police rushed to spot and arrested two persons identified as Manzoor Ahmad Guroo son of Abdul Aziz Guroo and Arif Ahmad Guroo son of Bashir Ahmad Guroo, both residents of Naninara Sumbal," he said.

The spokesman said the duo were shifted to Police Station Safapora where they remain in custody.

"During course of investigation, police the duo had sneaked inside water station and stolen water pipes. Both of them were involved in the commission of crime. Eventually the stolen water pipes were also recovered by police," he said.

A case FIR No. 09/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation in the matter is going on, he added.