Police arrests 2 bootleggers

Police arrested two bootleggers during a checkpoint at Malkha Chowk, Nowhatta.
Officers at the checkpoint intercepted them and seized huge quantity of illicit liquor from their possession. Both the persons have been taken to local police station where they remain in custody.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nowhatta.
