Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Police have launched a massive crackdown against the timber smuggling by arresting fifteen timber smugglers during nocturnal raid in Charehaar forest area of Sopore.

Reports said the arrested persons were involved in a number of forest smuggling cases in the Sopore forest belt.

A police officer said acting on a tip-off police conducted raid at Charehaar village in Sopore around 3 a.m.

During the raid 15 people involved in different cases of timber smuggling were arrested.

He said in this regard a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been initiated. (GNS)