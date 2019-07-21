About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 21, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Police have launched a massive crackdown against the timber smuggling by arresting fifteen timber smugglers during nocturnal raid in Charehaar forest area of Sopore.

Reports said the arrested persons were involved in a number of forest smuggling cases in the Sopore forest belt.

A police officer said acting on a tip-off police conducted raid at Charehaar village in Sopore around 3 a.m.

During the raid 15 people involved in different cases of timber smuggling were arrested.

He said in this regard a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been initiated. (GNS)

