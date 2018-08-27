About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police arrests 12 gamblers

Published at August 27, 2018


Srinagar, Aug 26:

Police while fighting against social crimes, have arrested 12 gamblers in Srinagar from different parts of the city.
A police party of Police Post Urdubazar while acting on a tip off raided a gambling site at M.R Gunj Ghat. Four gamblers were arrested form the gambling site and stake money of rupees 3700 along with playing cards was recovered.
In another instance, Police Station Khanyar received information about gambling in the area. Acting swiftly, a police team raided the gambling site and arrested 08 gamblers while gambling on the spot. Stake money of rupees 25,330 was recovered from the gambling site.
Police has registered cases under relevant sections and investigation in these matters has been taken up.

 

