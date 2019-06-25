Police arrest two drug peddlers in Ramban, Poonch

June 25, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Two drug peddlers were arrested and 500 grams of heroin and charas each was seized from their possession in Ramban and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Tuesday.



Amin Mohammad, a resident of Udhampur, was arrested along with 500 grams of heroin worth crores of rupees during checking at T-Chowk in Banihal area of Ramban district Tuesday morning, a police official said.



The official said the accused was coming by train from Kashmir when he was stopped for checking, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance.



In Poonch district, the police on Monday arrested Raza Ahmad of Malikpur-Gohlad from Sanagala Chowk during vehicle checking and recovered 500 grams of charas from his possession.



Both the arrested persons were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and are being questioned, they said.



In its drive against the menace of drugs, the police, BSF and other security forces arrested five narcotic smugglers and recovered 25 kg of heroin in three separate operations along the International Border, LoC and Udhampur along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the past week.





