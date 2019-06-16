About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 16, 2019 | Agencies

Police arrest two drug peddlers in Ganderbal

 

Jammu and Kashmir police has arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband from them in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal, officials said on Sunday.

Official source said that following specific information about presence of militants, a checkpoint was established at Gund in Ganderbal.

“Police intercepted a vehicle at the checkpoint, and during checking recovered contraband from them,” they said.

