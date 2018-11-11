Police arrest two CUK students

Students block highway, demand their immediate release
Students block highway, demand their immediate release
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 10 :
The students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Saturday staged a protest against the arrest of two students of the varsity.
The students boycotted their classes and staged a protest on the campuses and later took out a protest march towards Nowgam bypass to demand the release of their classmates. The students while carrying banners and raised slogans against the arrest of the students.
They were demanding the immediate release of the students. The protesting students also blocked the traffic movement to press for their demands.
Two students of political science, identified as Suhail from Shopian and Ismail from Baramulla were detained by the forces from their rented accommodation near the varsity, the students said.
Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Imtiyaz Ismail Parray admitted the arrest of two CUK students, saying that they were arrested for their involvement in militancy related activities.
SSP Srinagar said that an FIR was registered against them eight hours before they were arrested. “The arrested duo was involved in militancy related activities,” he said. (KNS)