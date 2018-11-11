About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police arrest two CUK students

Published at November 11, 2018 12:24 AM 0Comment(s)471views

Students block highway, demand their immediate release


Police arrest two CUK students

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 10 :

The students of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) on Saturday staged a protest against the arrest of two students of the varsity.
The students boycotted their classes and staged a protest on the campuses and later took out a protest march towards Nowgam bypass to demand the release of their classmates. The students while carrying banners and raised slogans against the arrest of the students.
They were demanding the immediate release of the students. The protesting students also blocked the traffic movement to press for their demands.
Two students of political science, identified as Suhail from Shopian and Ismail from Baramulla were detained by the forces from their rented accommodation near the varsity, the students said.
Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Imtiyaz Ismail Parray admitted the arrest of two CUK students, saying that they were arrested for their involvement in militancy related activities.
SSP Srinagar said that an FIR was registered against them eight hours before they were arrested. “The arrested duo was involved in militancy related activities,” he said. (KNS)

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top