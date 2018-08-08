Police arrest trio on charges of stone-pelting in Srinagar

Srinagar:
Police arrested three youth on charges of stone-pelting from Wanbal Rawalpora area of Srinagar outskirts.
A police official said that a large number of youth resorted to massive stone-pelting and targeted deployed forces on Monday evening.
Police chased them away and managed to arrest three of them. The official identified the arrested youth as Suhaib Ahmad Dar, 13, son of Mehrajudin, Javaid Ahmad Wani 15, son of Aijaz Ahmad Wani, both residents of Mochawa and Waseem Ahmad Illahi, son of Ghulam Nabi Illahi, a resident of Gogo Humhama.
The official added that Waseem sustained leg and arm injuries after he was chased away by police near the railway track. However, he is said to be stable now and three of them have been lodged at Police Post Rangreth, Srinagar.