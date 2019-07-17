Police arrest three drug peddlers in Sopore

July 17, 2019 | Agencies

Three drug peddlers were arrested on Wednesday by police in Sopore in this north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said here.

He said a naka checking was established at Wadura, Sopore, today. The naka party intercepted a vehicle and during the search recovered 42 bottles of Codeine and cash Rs 13,100 from their possession.

All the three drug peddlers identified as Sabzar Ahmad Malyar son of Abdul Rahman Malyar resident of Mattan Anantnag, Mujeeb Ahmad Khan son of Bashir Ahmad Khan resident of Lazibal Anantnag and Ayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Amin Bhat resident of Seer Hamdan Anantnag were arrested, he said.