Police arrest Rajouri man for threatening, sending obscene content to Srinagar girl 

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A Rajouri resident has been arrested for “threatening and sending obscene” content on mobile phone to a Srinagar girl, Police said on Friday.
Spokesman of the police said a person (father of girl name withheld) approached Police Station Nishat with a complaint stating that Muzafar Ahmed Mughal resident of Rajouri was sending “obscene content” to her daughter on her phone.
“The complainant said that the accused person is also threatening her and demanding money and blackmailing her,” said the spokesman.
Following the complaint a case was registered FIR No 70/2018 U/s 506 RPC, 66-C, 66-E IT Act has been registered in this regard and a team was formed under the supervision of SHO police station Nishat Mohammad Ayoub Rather to nab the accused.
During the course of the investigation, the police team apprehended the accused person from Rajouri area. “All the incriminating material has been seized.”