Police arrest five gamblers in Srinagar

July 02, 2019 | Agencies

Five gamblers were arrested by security forces in a raid in Srinagar, a police spokesman said Tuesday afternoon.



He said on a credible input about gambling offence in Srinagar, a police party from police station Nigeen raided a gambling place. Five gamblers identified - as Sahil Ah Bhat, Parvez Ahmad, Arshid Wagay, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh and Azhar Mushtaq all residents of Habbak Naseembagh were arrested.



He said the police team also recovered stake money Rs 10,800 and playing cards from the spot.