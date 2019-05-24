Police arrest five for gambling activities

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Acting tough against social crimes, police in Srinagar pursuing a complaint of gambling, raided a gambling site at Dangerpora Nowgam and arrested five gamblers recently.

The persons arrested for gambling offences were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Kralpora, Bilal Ahmad Illahi son of Ghulam Nabi resident of Kanipora, Nasir Ahmad Thakur son of Ab Rashid resident of Kalidar B. K. Pora, Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Kalidar, B. K. Pora and Shabir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad resident of Menganwaji Kanipora.

Officers from the local police unit while making the arrests have also seized playing cards and stake money of ₹ 58,460 from the gamblers.

Case FIR No. 44/2019 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Nowgam.

Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to pass information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood to the local police units.