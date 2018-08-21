Police arrest drug peddlers in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore, Aug 20:
Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) on Monday claimed to have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and having recovered contraband substances from their possession in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A police said that acting on specific information, a party of police station Tarzoo arrested a notorious drug peddler Muzaffar Ahmad Marazi son of Mohammad Akbar Marazi of Sofi Hamam Sopore and recovered 93 bottles of ONEREX from his possession.
He said that a case FIR No. 75/2018 U/S 8/22 NDPS Act has been registered in police station Tarzoo against the accused
Police said that Muzaffar is involved in drug trafficking and other evils activities.
SDPO Mashkoor Ahmad Zargar in a media brief said that two more drug peddlers were arrested by police party of police station Sopore.
He identified the drug peddlers as Asif Majeed Sheikh son of Abdul Majeed Sheikh, a resident of Chinkipora Sopore and Tahir Ahmad Malik son of Mohammad Amin Malik of Sheikh Sahab Arampora Sopore.
Police official said they recovered 10 bottles of ONEREX and 750 tablets of ALPRAZOLAN from their possession.
A case FIR number 230/2018 U/S 8/22 NPDS ACT was registered in police station Sopore and investigation has been taken up, he said.