Police arrest drug peddler in Sopore, seize 3000 banned capsules

May 07, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said it had arrested a notorious drug peddler from Achabal area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered huge quantity of banned drugs from his possession.



A police spokesman in Sopore said that during a naka checking at Achabal Sopore, a police party led by station house officer Sopore Azim Khan intercepted a motorcycle bearing registration numberJK05F 3674 and arrested one person carrying 3000 spasmoproxivan capsules.



“During a naka checking at Achabal Sopore, police stopped a bike carrying three youth. While as the two pillion riders managed to escape from the scene, the biker identified as Mohammad Shafi Lone son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Nadihal was arrested. 3000 banned capsules were recovered from his possession, the largest recovery of contraband drugs this year so far,” a police spokesman said.