About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 07, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Police arrest drug peddler in Sopore, seize 3000 banned capsules

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said it had arrested a notorious drug peddler from Achabal area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered huge quantity of banned drugs from his possession.

A police spokesman in Sopore said that during a naka checking at Achabal Sopore, a police party led by station house officer Sopore Azim Khan intercepted a motorcycle bearing registration numberJK05F 3674 and arrested one person carrying 3000 spasmoproxivan capsules.

“During a naka checking at Achabal Sopore, police stopped a bike carrying three youth. While as the two pillion riders managed to escape from the scene, the biker identified as Mohammad Shafi Lone son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Nadihal was arrested. 3000 banned capsules were recovered from his possession, the largest recovery of contraband drugs this year so far,” a police spokesman said.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 07, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Police arrest drug peddler in Sopore, seize 3000 banned capsules

              

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said it had arrested a notorious drug peddler from Achabal area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and recovered huge quantity of banned drugs from his possession.

A police spokesman in Sopore said that during a naka checking at Achabal Sopore, a police party led by station house officer Sopore Azim Khan intercepted a motorcycle bearing registration numberJK05F 3674 and arrested one person carrying 3000 spasmoproxivan capsules.

“During a naka checking at Achabal Sopore, police stopped a bike carrying three youth. While as the two pillion riders managed to escape from the scene, the biker identified as Mohammad Shafi Lone son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Nadihal was arrested. 3000 banned capsules were recovered from his possession, the largest recovery of contraband drugs this year so far,” a police spokesman said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;