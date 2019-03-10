Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

March 10, 2019 | Agencies

A drug peddler was arrested with 36 kg poppy straw in south Kashmir district of Kulgam, a police spokesperson said here on Sunday.

He said on a tip-off, a naka was established in Kulgam. During checking, 36 kg contraband was recovered from the accused.

A case has been registered and further investigation taken up, he said, adding that Police will be actively pursuing drug peddlers.