Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

A suspected drug peddler was arrested here Wednesday after the police seized 100 grams of heroin from his possession.
A team of police intercepted a truck at Gandhinagar area and seized the heroin along with cash worth Rs 90,000 from the driver-- Balvinder Singh, they said.
Singh was arrested and a case was registered against him, they added.
