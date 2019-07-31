About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 31, 2019 | Agencies

Police arrest drug peddler in Jammu

A suspected drug peddler was arrested here Wednesday after the police seized 100 grams of heroin from his possession.

A team of police intercepted a truck at Gandhinagar area and seized the heroin along with cash worth Rs 90,000 from the driver-- Balvinder Singh, they said.

Singh was arrested and a case was registered against him, they added.

