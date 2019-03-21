Police arrest burglar, recover stolen medicine worth lakhs in Kulgam

Police arrested a burglar involved in multiple thefts in Kulgam town on Thursday.
Police spokesperson said that police arrested a thief involved in theft/shop breaking in town Kulgam and recovered CCTV cameras and Medicines worth lakhs of rupees.
The official said that Investigation is still going on and further details will be shared.
