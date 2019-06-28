Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

June 28, 2019 | Umar Raina

Police arrested a bootlegger in Ganderbal district's Kangan area on Friday.

Officials sa id that during naka checking at Poshkar area of Kangan in central Kashmirs Ganderbal district, Police Party from Police station Kangan led by SHO SI Kangan Sajad Khanday intercepted a person named Showkat Ahmad Kasana S/O Tuta Kasana R/O Poshkar. While checking 13 Bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from his possession and the accused was arrested, they said.

An FIR (FIR No. 33/2019 U/S 50 Excise Act 353 RPC) has been registered in Police Station Kangan and investigation taken up.