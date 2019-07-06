About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 06, 2019 | Agencies

Police arrest bootlegger in Ganderbal, liquor seized

 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered illicit liquor from him in Kangan area of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

Official sources said that following specific information about transportation of illicit liquor, a checkpoint was established in Kangan in Ganderbal. "Police intercepted a person at the checkpoint and during checking recovered seven bottles of illicit liquor from his possession," they said.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 06, 2019 | Agencies

Police arrest bootlegger in Ganderbal, liquor seized

              

 Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered illicit liquor from him in Kangan area of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

Official sources said that following specific information about transportation of illicit liquor, a checkpoint was established in Kangan in Ganderbal. "Police intercepted a person at the checkpoint and during checking recovered seven bottles of illicit liquor from his possession," they said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;