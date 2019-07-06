Police arrest bootlegger in Ganderbal, liquor seized

July 06, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a bootlegger and recovered illicit liquor from him in Kangan area of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.



Official sources said that following specific information about transportation of illicit liquor, a checkpoint was established in Kangan in Ganderbal. "Police intercepted a person at the checkpoint and during checking recovered seven bottles of illicit liquor from his possession," they said.