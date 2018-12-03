Police arrest Anantnag resident on charges of ATM frauds in Banihal

Syed Amjad ShahJammu
Police claimed to have arrested arrested an ATM fraudster and recovered several cards from his possession at Banihal area of Ramban district on Monday.
The accused has been identified as Imran Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikhof Dialgam Anantnag. He was arrested from an ATM at Banihal area of the district.
Police had received a number of complaints especially from elderly/illiterate persons regarding misuse of their ATM Cards and thereby duping them of their hard earned money, police officials said.
Subsequently, a special team headed by Insp Aijaz Ahmed Wani SHO PS Banihal was constituted.
The team under the supervision of Sajjad Sarwar SDPO Banihal and Sanjay Parihar Addl SP Ramban tried to understand the modus operandi of the fraudster through CCTV clips and statements of the victims and finally chalked out a strategy to nab the frauduster.
"The fraudster used to change his attire every time he committed an offence. He used to dupe the elderly/illiterate persons on the pretext of helping them and thereby swapping the ATM Cards," police said adding that during search of his car various ATM Cards were recovered.
During preliminary investigation, he was found involved in one case of PS Pulwama, one case of PS Pampore and one case of PS Dooru.
"Further investigation is in progress and his involvement is expected in other areas as well," police said.