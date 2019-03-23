Police arrest 6 for disturbing peace in Rajouri

March 23, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Police have arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in creating nuisance and apprehension of breach of peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said Saturday.

Police took into preventive custody four persons for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities and apprehension of breach of peace and tranquility of an area, they said.

The four persons - Shubam Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Zaffar Safari and Mohammad Altaf - have been detained under preventive measure after the orders issued by executive magistrate first class Rajouri on the basis of a report submitted by police, the officials said.

Police team arrested two persons for allegedly creating nuisance at public place in Nowshera area of Rajouri district, they said.

Ganesh Kumar and Tilak Raj of Kangota Nowshera were found creating nuisance at public place in an inebriated state, the officials added.

The duo was arrested from the spot by police and a case was registered against them at the Nowshera police station.