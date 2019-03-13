Police arrest 6 drug peddlers in Samba

March 13, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu Police with Special Operation Group team on Wednesday recovered 2214 bottles of banned drug Codeine Phosphate and about 3.5 kilograms of high quality charas and arrested six smugglers in two separate operations.

SOG Jammu alongwith Samba Police seized two trucks which were coming from Punjab and arrested four people and recovered 2214 bottles of codein phosphate at Mansar Morh. The consignment was concealed in specially made cavities in the trucks.

The accused were identified as Omaak Ahmed Dar of Sonawar Sringar, Aaqib Gul of Khanomo Sringar, Shakeel Ahmed Dar of Dooru Shahbad Anantnag and Isfaq Manzoor of Khamano Sringar.

Two more were arrested by the police in a separate operation.