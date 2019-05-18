Police arrest 5 bovine smugglers in Rajouri

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police arrested five alleged bovine smugglers on Saturday as nearly two dozen animals which were being illegally transported in Rajouri district were rescued, officials said.



Five vehicles, carrying bovine animals without permission, were intercepted during surprise checking at various places on Thanamandi-Surankote road in the wee hours, a police official said.



"All the five drivers have been arrested and a total of 22 animals were rescued during the operation," he said.



He said the five vehicles were seized and the arrested smugglers were booked under relevant sections of law.