Police arrest 4 gamblers in Lal Bazar

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Acting tough against social crimes, police in Srinagar pursuing a complaint of gambling, raided a gambling site and arrested gamblers.

Four persons were arrested following a credible input about gambling offences in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar.

Officers from the local police unit while making the arrests have seized stake money of Rs 3,000 from the gamblers.

Case FIR No. 16/2019 under section 13 Gambling Act stands registered in Police Station Lal Bazar.

Community members are requested to cooperate with police in curbing social crimes in their neighbourhood. Community members can share information pertaining to social crimes with police. We reassure the community members that our efforts in curbing social crimes shall continue.