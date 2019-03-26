Police arrest 4 drug peddlers with heroin in Jammu

March 26, 2019 | Agencies

Police arrested four drug peddlers with contraband of heroin in Ranbir Singh Pura area here on city outskirts.

"During routine checking, the police on Sunday night intercepted the four persons at Magowali area," police here said on Tuesday.

They said that during frisking, 11 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession and all four drug peddlers were identified as Tinku Kumar, a resident of Chakrohi, Keemat Lal of Dablehar, Rajeev Pangotra of Kalyana and Rahul Kumar of Kotli Muffi. Subsequently the accused were arrested.