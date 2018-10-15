About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Police arrest 27 youths in Pulwama's Arihal

Published at October 15, 2018 01:48 PM 0Comment(s)1986views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

More than two dozen youth were detained by police from Arihal village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district in separate raids on Sunday and Monday. 

Local residents informed Rising Kashmir that police raided the village on Monday morning and arrested around 10 youth.

They said the fresh raid came after a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the village on Sunday.

During the CASO clashes had erupted between forces and youth, local resident said.

They said around 17 youths were arrested by police in a raid Sunday.

A police official said on conditions of anonymity that the youths were detained on charges of stone pelting. 

