Police arrest 2 for selling adulterated saffron

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Police arrested two persons involved in selling adulterated Saffron in Pantha Chowk area by arresting two accused persons involved in the crime.

Acting on specific information about selling a replica of Saffron by some unscrupulous persons, a police team of Police Station Pantha Chowk arrested one prime suspect identified as Aarif Ahmed Bakhroo son of Ghulam Mohammed Bakhroo resident of Jogi Lankar Rainawari.

Officers have recovered one Kilogram of adulterated saffron from his possession.

On the disclosure of prime suspect, one more person identified as Umar Ahmed Ghuroo son of Farooq Ahmed Ghuroo resident of Parimpora involved in the crime was arrested by the police party.

A case FIR No 12/2018 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pantha Chowk and investigation is going on.

Jammu and Kashmir Police seek public help in identifying such elements so that they can be punished under the law.