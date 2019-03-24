Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, seize contraband in Srinagar

March 24, 2019 | Agencies

Two drug peddlers were arrested and a huge quantity of contraband was seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir' summer capital Srinagar.

Official sources on Sunday that following specific information, a police team arrested two drug peddlers, identified as Javid Ahmad Ganie and Shoaib Nazir Pandith, at Nigeen in Srinagar.

They said 120 bottles of codeine phosphate were seized from their possession. “During investigation, it has come to fore that the duo used to sell these contraband medicines among the youth of city at exorbitant rates,” they said.