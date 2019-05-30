About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 30, 2019 | Agencies

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Sopore, contraband recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband from them in the apple township of Sopore in north Kashmir district of Baramulla.

A police official on Thursday said following specific information about transportation of drugs, a checkpoint was established near Ashpeer Crossing in Baramulla. “Police intercepted a vehicle at the checkpoint and during checking recovered 872 bottles of codeine and 6000 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon from them,” he said.

He said both the accused, identified as Ajaz Ahmad Najar and Dawood Ahmad Kaloo, were immediately taken into custody. “Police have registered a case and initiated investigation to nab other people involved in drug trafficking,” he added.

