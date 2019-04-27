Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Pulwama, seize 15 kilograms Charas

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in its recent action targeting drug dealings in south Kashmir has arrested two drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of contraband substance.

On a specific input, Pulwama police intercepted a Santro vehicle bearing registration No DL8CN-6983 at NikasPulwama and recovered approximately 15 Kgs of contraband substance, Charas from the vehicle.

Case FIR No: 23/2019 under relevant sections of law stands registered in PS Rajpora. Pertinently two persons have also been arrested in this case for drug supply offences namely Tariq Ahmad Parray son of Gh. Ahmad resident of Chown Keller and Tariq Ahmad Kant son of Gh. Nabi Kant resident of Pakherpora.

Officers investigating the case have learnt that a group of drug peddlers are involved in supplying the contraband substances in the area. Further investigation in the matter is going on.

Pulwama Police urges the community members to assist police in eradicating the menace of drugs from our society by sharing the inputs about peddlers in their neighborhood with the local police units.