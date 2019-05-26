Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

May 26, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband from them in two different places in Kashmir valley.

A police spokesperson said that police intercepted a suspicious person at a checkpoint near Vicharnag Nowshehra in Srinagar. “During checking, police recovered, huge quantity of contraband substances, which included banned pharmaceutical substances, from him,” they said.

He said the accused identified as Mehraj ud din, resident of Chanapora Nowshera, was immediately taken into custody.