Published at January 03, 2019 03:53 PM 0Comment(s)831views


Police arrest 2 burglars in Sopore, stolen property recovered

Agencies

Baramulla

Two burglars were arrested and stolen property worth lakhs of rupees recovered by police in north Kashmir's  Sopore district on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

He said different cases about burglars were reported in Sopore in the recent past.

A police team during the investigation arrested two burglars and  recovered stolen property from their possession.

He said the recovery included 24 batteries worth Rs 3 lakhs and one load carrier and other items were also recovered.

He said further investigation was underway.

