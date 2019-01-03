Police arrest 2 burglars in Sopore, stolen property recovered

AgenciesBaramulla
Two burglars were arrested and stolen property worth lakhs of rupees recovered by police in north Kashmir's Sopore district on Thursday, a police spokesman said.
He said different cases about burglars were reported in Sopore in the recent past.
A police team during the investigation arrested two burglars and recovered stolen property from their possession.
He said the recovery included 24 batteries worth Rs 3 lakhs and one load carrier and other items were also recovered.
He said further investigation was underway.