Police arrest 2 burglars in Kathua, recover stolen ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police arrested two burglars on Friday and recovered stolen ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh in Katha's Billawar area.

The arrested were identified as Shakoor Ahmed, son of Mohd Ayub and resident of Malhar Morha Nelhew and Tara Chand son of Indru Ram and resident of Malti Billawar.

The officials said that the duo were involved in two theft incidents in Dewal and Malti villages and FIRs were registered in Kathua Police station against the two.