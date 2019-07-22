Police arrest 15 timber smugglers in Sopore forests

Launching a crackdown against timber smugglers, police have arresting 15 persons during nocturnal raid in Charehaar forest area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Police said the detained were involved in a number of forest smuggling cases in forests of Sopore.
A police officer told news gathering agency GNS that acting on a tip off they conducted a raid at Charehaar village in Sopore during pre-dawn hours. “During the raid, 15 people involved in timber smuggling were arrested”.
The officer said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations have been initiated.
